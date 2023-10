CBS News Detroit takes you to a Halloween fanatic's homemade drive-in theater in St. Clair Shores.

Dead End Drive-In brings sense of nostalgia to St. Clair Shores neighborhood CBS News Detroit takes you to a Halloween fanatic's homemade drive-in theater in St. Clair Shores.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On