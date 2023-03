David Derigiotis speaks on cyber security as US government threatens nationwide TikTok ban The CEO of TikTok announced the platform has about 150 million American users. The announcement comes days before he is set to testify in front of Congress as lawmakers continue to push for the Chinese company to divest or risk a nationwide ban. David Derigiotis, chief insurance officer at Embroker, sits down with CBS News Detroit to speak on the app and cyber security concerns.