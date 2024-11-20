Watch CBS News

Couple loses home in Oakland County explosion

For two years, Drake Falconer and his wife Nina, who got married in September, have called the condo their home. Now, they're left with only the clothes on their back and memories as all of their belongings turned to ash.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.