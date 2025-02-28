Watch CBS News

Activists call for "economic blackout" on Feb. 28

On Feb. 28, activists are urging Americans not to spend money at major retailors. The charge from the People's Union USA has the goal of sending a message to retailors and politicians about rising prices and the state of the U.S. economy.
