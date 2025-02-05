Watch CBS News

A look into U.S. trademark on Detroit Shock

Twelve years after the sale of Detroit's WNBA franchise, Ryan Reed sought to bring them back. On Feb. 4, Reed's modernized Detroit Shock logo advanced to the Trademark Official Gazette stage of the application process.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.