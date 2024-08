A look back: All but one passenger killed in Northwest Flight 255 crash 37 years ago Friday marks 37 years since the deadliest plane crash in Michigan. Northwest Flight 255 went down just minutes after takeoff from Detroit Metro Airport crashing into I-94 in Romulus. More than 150 people were killed, and the sole survivor was pulled from the wreckage. We are taking a look back at how WKBD 50 covered that tragedy.