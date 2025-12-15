2-year-old Michigan girl meets woman whose kidney saved her life

Thanks to the incredible kindness of a stranger, a little girl from Westland, Michigan, has a whole new outlook on life.

Two-year-old Luna Miller received a kidney from a living donor over the summer.

It was during Luna's first birthday party that her family noticed something wasn't quite right. After rushing to the emergency department at the Children's Hospital of Michigan, her family learned she had congenital nephrotic syndrome, which is too much protein leakage that was damaging her kidneys.

The family used social media to spread the word about the child's condition, and thankfully, 30-year-old Amber Fandrey answered that call, donating her kidney.

On Monday, Dec. 15, Fandrey and Luna and her family meet for the first time. You can watch the meeting below:

Fandrey said she was inspired to donate by her fiancé Sean, who also donated his kidney to a stranger three years ago.

"He (Sean) showed me that you can donate your kidney and live a completely healthy life after that. He runs marathons, ultra runs, so I would say he's doing pretty well," Fandrey said.

Fandrey successfully donated one of her kidneys to Luna last summer, and now life looks a little different for the 2-year-old. The new kidney means the child can live a pretty normal life from here on out.

Dr. Rohini Prashar, medical director of the kidney transplant program at the Henry Ford Transplant Institute, said the procedure is well studied and very safe, adding that it's a selfless act that helps to improve or even save lives right here in our community.

"She's going to get to play, celebrate birthdays, celebrate holidays, so it's an incredible gift," Prashar said.