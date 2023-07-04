Young Detroiters start annual event to beautify neighborhood

(CBS DETROIT) - A group of young Detroit residents held their second annual event to beautify their neighborhood. It's called 7-2 Day, an event that positively impacts their neighborhood.

7-2 took place at Stansbury and Puritan Ave. It was founded by 25-year-old Jerjuan Howard.

This is the second year they have brought people together to make their community a better place. Howard said it wasn't hard to get others to pitch in and help with the event, and they hope to see it grow much larger.

"I think in order for us to really move forward with anything, we must take pride in where we're at. So that's an effort to take pride, change narrative, change mindset. To beautify it," said Howard. "Be proud of where we are from, where we currently reside, all those different things.

7-2 Day included volunteers from churches, local organizations, and the neighborhood.