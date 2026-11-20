A Michigan high school has launched an internal investigation and contacted law enforcement after learning about allegations of hazing in its wrestling program.

Kurt Sutton, superintendent of Yale Public Schools in St. Clair County, issued the notice to families on Wednesday.

"During the course of our inquiry, we uncovered allegations of bullying and hazing occurring at overnight trips by the wrestling team," the superintendent said. "Bullying and hazing of any kind are unacceptable and stand in direct opposition to the values of Yale Public Schools. Some of the allegations likely fall under Title IX so the District will be opening a Title IX investigation into these allegations."

In addition, Sutton said, the district has suspended all overnight travel for the wrestling program until further notice.

"Because this matter involves minors and an active police investigation, we are restricted from sharing specific details," the superintendent said. "I ask for your understanding as we respect the privacy of the students involved and allow the investigative and legal processes to move forward properly. | will share updates as appropriate and legal, keeping in mind our need to balance informing the community while still keeping student information private."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Michigan State Police regarding any potential criminal investigation.

Wrestling is one of the winter sports in the Michigan High School Athletic Association calendar. Yale has boys wrestling at both the junior high and high school levels and finished as the MHSAA Division 3 state runner-up in 2025 and 2026.

About 1,700 students in grades pre-K through 12 attend schools in the district.