2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith found dead in Detroit; Community to hold vigil Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - The community will be holding a vigil to honor 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

Police say Rashard Trice, 26, was arrested in St. Clair Shores early Monday morning after he allegedly kidnapped 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Lansing Police Department

Wynter's body was found in Detroit Wednesday evening, three days after she had been kidnapped in Lansing.

Pastor Maurice Hardwick will hold the vigil at 7 p.m. at Erwin Avenue and Olympia Street, near where Wynter's body was found. Federal investigators found Wynter's body at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, in an alley near the Coleman A. Young Airport.

The family of Wynter has also released a statement, which says in part:

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousins, niece and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter's brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily; and we will grieve her death forever.

We wish to thank the FBI, all law enforcement, all the volunteers, and the Dock Ellis Foundation for their assistance, compassion and professionalism."

The 2-year-old was kidnapped by her mother's ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Rashad Trice, on Sunday, July 2.

Trice is accused of kidnapping Wynter after stabbing her 22-year-old mother in the 3000 block of Beau Jarden Drive in Lansing. Officials say Trice and Wynter's mother previously dated, but he is not Wynter's father. He stole her white 2013 Chevy Impala and drove from Lansing to Detroit. In addition, authorities say the child's 1-year-old brother was also at the Lansing residence at the time of the stabbing but was uninjured.

He was arrested in St. Clair Shores Monday morning, but Wynter was not in the vehicle. Authorities released maps of his route to find out any information that would help lead them to Wynter.

On Wednesday, Trice was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence-second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and felonious assault.

These charges are connected to the physical and sexual assault of Wynter's mother.

Pending further investigation, he could face additional charges.

He is being held without bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 13, and his preliminary examination is set for July 20.