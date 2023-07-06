Family releases statement after Wynter Cole-Smith's body found in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Wynter Cole-Smith has released a statement after the 2-year-old's body was found in a Detroit alley Wednesday.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousins, niece and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter's brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily; and we will grieve her death forever.



We wish to thank the FBI, all law enforcement, all the volunteers, and the Dock Ellis Foundation for their assistance, compassion and professionalism.



In remembering Wynter, we believe that is necessary to help make sure that this kind of tragedy never again touches any other family. Anywhere. We ask the State Legislature and Governor Whitmer to consider legislation that further ensures that multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison as they are tragically a threat to all of us.



The family is planning a vigil in Wynter's memory for tomorrow evening - Friday, July 7 - at 6 p.m. and we welcome the public to pray with us."

Wynter's body was found at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, in an alley at near the Coleman A. Young airport.

Wynter was kidnapped on Sunday by her mother's ex-boyfriend, Rashad Trice. Trice arrived at Wynter's residence in the 3000 block of Beau Jarden Drive, stabbed Wynter's mother and then left the house in her mother's white 2013 Chevy Impala with Wynter.

Trice was arrested Monday morning in St. Clair Shores, but Wynter was not in the car.

Authorities continued to search for Wynter and released maps of the route he took from Lansing to Detroit.

On Wednesday Trice was arraigned on the following charges:

assault with intent to murder

two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment

aggravated domestic violence-second offense

unlawful driving away of an automobile

felonious assault.

These charges are in connection to the attack of Wynter's mother.

Trice could face additional charges as the investigation continues.