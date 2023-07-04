FBI offering $25,000 reward to help locate missing 2-year-old Wynter Smith

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are continuing their search for 2-year-old Wynter Smith, who was reportedly kidnapped Sunday night in Lansing.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that will help locate the toddler, who police say was taken by 26-year-old Rashad Trice. Police say Trice kidnapped the child Sunday night after stabbing her mother 3000 block of Beau Jarden Drive in Lansing. Trice and the victim previously dated, and he is not Wynter's biological father.

Trice was arrested early Monday morning in St. Clair Shores in a white 2013 Chevy Impala that he stole from the Wynter's mother. However, the child was not in the vehicle. Police say the toddler's 1-year-old brother was at the residence where the attack happened but was not harmed.

On Tuesday, Lansing police released a map of the route Trice may have taken.