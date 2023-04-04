Wyandotte woman disappears, family searches for answers

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit family is looking for 27-year-old Jordan Cox, who they say has been missing since March 26.

Signs with Cox's face are scattered throughout Wyandotte. Monday marked eight days since she was last seen.

"We've never been through anything like this. We've never thought we'd experience anything like this. It's awful as you can imagine," Cox's aunt Kim Cox said.

Her family says on March 26, she left her Cherry Street home and it was the last time they've seen her.

The 27-year-old was said to have an active social life, with friends all over the metro area. The family finds it unordinary for the lack of communication.

"When we text her she responds. We've texted her and she's not responded for eight days," Kim Cox said.

Days of no communication led family members to contact the police on March 31. Since then, the Cox family leaned on one another for support as their search efforts continue.

Each day, social media outreach grows.

"I really, really want you to come home. We're looking for you and we will not stop please come home."

Jordan Cox's mother and father are local to the area and were visibly distraught when CBS News Detroit interviewed the family.

The pair said they have taken care of Jordan Cox her entire life, and they know someone knows something.

"What we need is for someone to speak up. Someone has had to see her, it's been eight days," Kim Cox said.

Police in Wyandotte are looking into her case.

Stay with CBS News Detroit for updates on this story.