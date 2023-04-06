Update: Missing 27-year-old Wyandotte woman found dead in Lincoln Park

(CBS DETROIT) - The body of missing 27-year-old Jordan Cox has been found in a Lincoln Park home.

Cox has been missing since March 26, when she left her home on Cherry Street in Wyandotte and did not return.

After not hearing from Cox for days, family members contacted the police on March 31. Her family noted that it was unusual that she hadn't been responding to the text messages they were sending her.

On April 4, Kim Cox, the 27-year-old's aunt, confirmed her body had been found in a Facebook post.

Wyandotte Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton confirmed Cox's death, saying her remains had been found in a home in Lincoln Park, but did not give any further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

