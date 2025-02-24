Wu-Tang Clan to bring final tour to Little Caesars Arena in July

Iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will perform at Little Caesars Arena on July 8 as part of its final tour.

The group announced Monday its Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour. The 27-date tour kicks off in Baltimore on June 6 and wraps up on July 18 in Philadelphia. Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels will join Wu-Tang Clan at all shows.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, via Ticketmaster. There is no presale.

"Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," RZA said in a release.

"Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen. And to top it off we've got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side."

The tour will celebrate Wu-Tang Clan's 30-plus-year catalog. Fans can expect to hear hits from the group's acclaimed debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" and highest-selling album "Wu-Tang Forever," as well as deep cuts and songs never performed live.

The group recently concluded a year-long residency in Las Vegas in 2024.