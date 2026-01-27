New wrong-way detection system cut crashes on Michigan highway, state says

While wrong-way crashes are increasing statewide in Michigan, one major highway is seeing the opposite trend. Since new wrong-way detection systems went up on US 131 in Grand Rapids, crashes have dropped more than 50%, according to state transportation officials.

Beginning in 2023, nearly two dozen new "wrong-way" detection systems were installed along a stretch of US 131 between M-11 (28th Street) and Ann Street in Grand Rapids. The overall project cost about $200,000, including a $92,000 federal grant.

The technology is mounted on existing "wrong way" and "do not enter" signs. When a driver enters the wrong ramp, the system activates flashing lights and cameras. The lights warn the driver right away and police are alerted.

"We picked this section because it has the highest volume of traffic, and it has the most bars and restaurants on that stretch … so people happen to be under the influence, which the vast majority of these crashes usually involve an impaired driver," said John Richard, communications representative for the Grand Region of the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Since the detection systems were installed, there has been a 61% reduction in the number of drivers going up the wrong ramp and a 54% reduction in crashes, according to MDOT.

"They've proven to be effective," Richard said. "We've got some that have video, and we see people getting on the ramp the wrong way, the lights flash and they turn around. So, it's very encouraging and it's very effective."

The detection systems can also be found outside of Grand Rapids, on I-194 in Battle Creek and several systems are expected to be installed in Metro Detroit on M-10, I-375, I-75 and I-696.

"Safety is paramount for MDOT and wrong-way detection devices are a tool our department can lean into (to) improve safety for all road users," said Michele Muller, MDOT's manager for connected, automated vehicles and electrification. "Installation will take time and funding, but combined with increased driver awareness, this technology can save lives."

Wrong-way crashes up statewide

While the systems have proven to be effective in Grand Rapids, wrong-way crashes have actually increased across the state over the last few years.

In 2022, there were 407 wrong-way crashes and 10 fatal crashes, according to Michigan State Police data. The following year, there were 420 crashes and 19 fatal crashes. Then 445 crashes and 13 fatal ones in 2024.

It's not just happening here in Michigan; nationally, fatalities due to wrong-way driving have been on the rise. In 2018, there were 445 fatal wrong-way crashes, according to the most recent data from the US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration. By 2022, that number jumped to 704 fatal accidents.

Experts say there is often a correlation between wrong-way driving and impairment.

"We found three common factors in wrong-way crashes: alcohol impairment, older age and driving without a passenger," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Of course, if you're driving, do not drink. If you are planning to drink, make sure that you plan for a ride home."

Despite wrong-way crashes increasing over the last few years in Michigan, alcohol involved incidents have decreased from 9,078 in 2020 to 8,542 in 2024. Drug-involved crashes have also decreased during that time, from 3,040 to 2,315.

This story was originally published by Bridge Michigan and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.