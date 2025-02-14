Worker dead after trench wall collapses in Sanilac County

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man died after a wall fell on him in a work trench Wednesday in Carsonville, local authorities reported.

The accident happened about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at 2353 North Lakeshore Road in Sanilac County's Forester Township, according to the press release. When the call was made the man was still able to talk and breathe. The Sanilac East Fire Authority arrived at 4:54 p.m., finding the man was in an eight-foot deep trench with contractors who were on site attempting to dig him out.

But by that time, firefighters concluded the trench was too unstable for anyone else to be in that space. First responders could see the man's face, no signs of life were noticed.

The Huron County TECH Rescue and Macomb County Technical Rescue Teams were called to the scene, with both arriving about 7:30 p.m. First responders on site worked on a plan to get the man out while waiting for additional equipment; and that effort began about 9:30 p.m.

The man was extracted from the trench shortly before 10 p.m., with patient care turned over to the Sanilac County Medical Examiner and Sanilac EMS.

Other agencies assisting on the call included Sanilac County Sheriff's Office, Sanilac County Emergency Management and Sanilac County Central Dispatch.