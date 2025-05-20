New Orleans jail maintenance worker arrested in escape, claims he was threatened by inmate

A maintenance worker at a New Orleans jail has been arrested and accused of helping 10 inmates escape from the facility late last week, Louisiana's attorney general announced Tuesday. Sterling Williams, a 33-year-old maintenance worker at the jail run by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, told investigators he was threatened by one of the inmates who took part in the jailbreak, according to court documents.

Williams was arrested Monday night, the office of Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill confirmed to CBS News. Murrill said in a statement Tuesday that Williams allegedly told investigators an inmate "advised him" to turn the water off in the cell that would be used for the escape, which involved removing a toilet from the wall.

According to an affidavit for an arrest warrant, Williams told investigators with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation that he was threatened by one of the inmates who later escaped, Antoine Massey. Williams said that Massey allegedly threatened to shank him if he didn't shut off the water, according to the affidavit. Massey is one of the six inmates who is still on the run.

Williams was also seen on surveillance video speaking with Massey and another escaped inmate, Derrick Groves, according to the affidavit. Williams told investigators that Groves allegedly tried to take Williams' phone and wanted Williams to bring a book with Cash App information to Groves' cousin in another part of the jail, according to the affidavit. Groves is also still on the run.

According to Murrill, Williams allegedly turned off the water, which allowed the escape to proceed.

Williams has been charged with principal to simple escape and malfeasance in office, both felonies.

"We will uncover all the facts eventually and anyone who aided and abetted will be prosecuted to the full extent the law allows," Murrill said in the statement. "I encourage anyone who knows anything and even those who may have provided assistance to come forward now to obtain the best possible outcome in their particular case."

The inmates broke out of the jail on Friday, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. Three of the inmates were captured later that day. A fourth was captured Monday, officials said.

The escape started in the early predawn hours of Friday morning. Several inmates were caught on surveillance video forcing open a cell door at about 12:22 a.m. CDT, according to the sheriff's office. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson told reporters the inmates then breached a wall behind the cell's toilet.

According to the affidavit, the inmates somehow sawed through the steel bars behind the toilet and then bent them. If the water wasn't turned off, investigators said in the affidavit the cell could have flooded, potentially drawing attention to the escape and preventing it from being as successful as it was.

At around 1 a.m., the inmates were seen on video fleeing the building through a nearby loading dock, according to the sheriff's office. At about 1:19 a.m., the group climbed over a fence, using blankets to cover barbed wire, and fled across Interstate 10 into a neighborhood.

Images show the before and after behind a toilet in one of the jail cells where the New Orleans inmates escaped. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

The escape went unnoticed by the sheriff's office until approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to the office. At the time of the escape, no sheriff's deputy was assigned to the area where the inmates initiated the jailbreak, and a civilian monitor stationed in the area had stepped away for food.

The sheriff's office had said three workers were suspended without pay as the office conducts an internal investigation. It wasn't immediately clear if Williams was one of the three workers.

Hutson had told reporters the inmates may have received help from at least one person inside the sheriff's office. She also said the office has spent years asking local officials for more than $5 million in funds to upgrade faulty locks on cell doors.