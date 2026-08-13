As Woodward Dream Cruise revvs in, Michigan lawmaker targets excessive vehicle noise

As thousands of car enthusiasts prepare to descend on Metro Detroit for the annual Woodward Dream Cruise, a Michigan lawmaker is pushing legislation to crack down on excessively loud vehicles.

For some residents who live along Woodward Avenue, the annual event is less about classic cars and more about the noise.

"I know I wouldn't want to live here myself," David Frappier, a Port Huron resident, said when discussing the noise from the annual event.

Local residents said some drivers spend hours revving their engines and accelerating modified vehicles along Woodward Avenue.

"It's the Challengers who put it in neutral and rev their engines as they pass each other. That's really what the problem is," said Carl Laubach, a Royal Oak resident.

Laubach said the noise has been an issue for weeks and has become disruptive enough that he and his family decided to leave town during the Dream Cruise.

"They got those cherry bomb mufflers where they are cracking them. It sounds like gunfire," he said. "I have neighbors who are veterans — that causes PTSD for them."

The Woodward Dream Cruise stretches through nine communities and draws thousands of vehicles to the area each year. State Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, says she has heard similar concerns from residents and local police chiefs.

Price is backing legislation that would increase penalties for certain excessively loud vehicle violations. Under the proposal, a first violation could carry a $500 fine, while a second violation could result in a $1,000 fine.

"It is currently illegal to modify a vehicle to be excessively loud, and we are making that easier to enforce," Price said.

Price said the legislation is not intended to eliminate the sound and excitement that come with the Dream Cruise. Instead, she wants to distinguish between vehicles manufactured to be loud and those intentionally modified to make them even louder.

"This is harming people's quality of life, their peace of mind, and their property values," Price said.

The proposal could also allow some drivers to avoid further penalties by correcting their vehicle's modifications and bringing it into compliance.

If the legislation passes and is signed by the governor, a vehicle's decibel level would have to remain within the limits established when the vehicle was originally purchased.