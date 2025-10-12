Woodhaven bike shop closing after nearly 80 years of business

A bike shop in Woodhaven, Michigan, says it will be closing after nearly 80 years of serving the Downriver community.

The Petri family said in a social media post on Saturday that Petri Bikes, also known as Al Petri and Sons Bicycles, will cease operations after Nov. 29.

The family pointed to changes in the bicycle retail industry over the past few years and upcoming retirements among their team as their reasons for the decision.

"This isn't a story of loss, but one of gratitude," the family said. "We're deeply thankful for every customer, friend, and supporter who's been a part of our journey. The relationships we've built and the community we've been proud to serve mean more than words can express."

According to the family, Al and Joyce Petri first opened the business in 1946.