Woman, 36, sentenced to probation in fatal hit-and-run in Warren

A 36-year-old woman has been sentenced to two years of probation in a hit-and-run in Warren, Michigan, that killed another woman last year, according to online court records.

Meghan Hamilton of Warren, Michigan, was handed the sentence by a Macomb County Circuit Court judge on Thursday. Court records show the judge also revoked her driver's license and ordered her to pay $10,000 in restitution, not have contact with the victim's family, complete 200 hours of community service and wear a curfew tether for 90 days.

Hamilton pleaded no contest on Jan. 15 to failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death in the Aug. 10, 2025, crash, according to court records. She was charged with the count two days after the incident.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Hamilton was driving a Chevrolet SUV eastbound on Interstate 696 near Hoover Road when the vehicle hit 28-year-old Nateria Smith. Emergency personnel responded to the crash around 1:15 a.m.

Smith, from Madison Heights, Michigan, was attempting to put gas in her car when the collision happened, according to the prosecutor's office. She was taken to the hosptial where she later died.

The prosecutor's office said Hamilton did not stop, return to the scene or call 911 to report the crash after it occurred. Investigators later found the SUV and took Hamilton into custody at a home near Martin and Hoover roads in Warren.