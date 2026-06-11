Women accused of throwing food, plate at Pittsfield Township restaurant employee

Two women are accused of assaulting a restaurant employee during an altercation that included throwing food and a plate at the staff member, Pittsfield Township police said.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the 4000 block of East Ellsworth Road in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

Security image from assault on June 9, 2026, at a restaurant in Pittsfield Township, Michigan. Pittsfield Township Police Department

When police arrived, they learned that two customers had been complaining about their food when one of the women involved threw food at the restaurant employee. The employee went to the kitchen, but both women followed that person.

One of the women then threw a plate at the employee, police said.

As the altercation continued, police said, the victim was pulled to the ground, where both women continued to assault that person until another employee intervened.

In the meantime, one of the assailants picked up the victim's phone and threw it to the ground twice, damaging the device.

The suspects left the restaurant with a man, all three driving off in a tan pickup, before police arrived.

The victim had minor injuries as a result of the assault, police said.

Officers ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to share for the investigation contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958 (detective bureau) or 734-822-4911 (front desk).