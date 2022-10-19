Update: Woman surrenders to police after barricaded inside Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman surrendered to officers Wednesday night after an hours-long barricaded situation in Detroit.

In an update just before 8 p.m., Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said police were working to get the woman, who suffers from mental illness, to a facility.

Police Chief James White said at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of Artesian Street for a reported domestic dispute and learned that the woman allegedly shot at her boyfriend, who went to the bathroom for protection.

Police said the woman was armed with a gun and a knife and additional weapons were inside the home.

Police said two children -- ages 15 and 2 -- were also inside the home. The 15-year-old went to a second-floor window, communicated with officers, and threw a gun out of the window.

Hayes said the teen's efforts helped officers bring the incident to an end.

"Keeping the officers, that were in close proximity, informed of what's going on inside the location, and then making the courageous and the absolute brave decision to take that firearm, throw it out the window, to separate it from his mother so she could not harm anyone in the home, including herself," Hayes said about teen.

Police say the children were able to leave the home as well as the boyfriend, who they determined was not shot, but instead was stabbed multiple times in the arm and wrist. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

The incident comes one day after officers responded to another barricaded gunman situation in the 19700 block of Plainview Avenue.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody after 11 hours.