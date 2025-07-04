Watch CBS News
Woman shot at while driving on I-75 in Lincoln Park, police searching for suspect

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Michigan State Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at another driver on southbound I-75 between Outer Drive and Southfield Road overnight. 

Troopers responded to the area of Dix Avenue, south of I-75 in Lincoln Park, around 12:15 a.m. Friday. 

A 47-year-old River Rouge woman told police she was driving southbound on I-75 in the right lane when a red vehicle with tinted windows pulled up alongside her in the center lane and shot at her. 

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to police, but declined medical attention. Her 19-year-old passenger was uninjured. Troopers say the woman's vehicle had several bullet holes. 

The freeway was closed for four hours as police searched the area for evidence. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Metro South Post or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

