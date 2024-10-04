Woman's story goes viral about Detroit Lions' Kayode Awosika standing up to bullies in school

Lions' Kayode Awosika praised by former classmate for standing up to bullies

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions' fanbase stretches far beyond Michigan.

There is one fan from out of state, in particular, who has a very special reason to represent the Honolulu Blue.

Peyton Morris is a Seahawks fan who says her loyalty to Lions offensive lineman Kayode Awosika runs deep.

Like most people, Morris has horror stories about her time in junior high school. It was tough at times, but it was a star football player who would change the course of her middle school experience in Minnesota. She says Awosika used his power and influence to make the bullying stop.

"There were things that were happening, and I was definitely not on the most popular side of things," Morris said. "Kayode was one of the star athletes of the school, and he saw what was happening, and he just made it a point to step in, and I just thought that was awesome. It did make things better. Anytime someone stands up for someone, it's going to help things. Whether it's in a big way or a small way (it helps.) So there definitely were improvements."

While watching her classmate play recently, Morris posted on social media about the moment she will never forget when he stood up for her. That video is now going viral on TikTok.

The video read, "When you're a Seahawks fan, but the guy from high school that backed you up against a bully is on the Lions."

"It was crazy. I didn't think that video was going to do anything. If you look back at the video, you can tell I wasn't expecting anything to happen. I was sitting on the couch and my sweats with my glasses on just watching the game at the end of the day. I made this video for my few friends that I wanted to see this video and it's been crazy," Morris said.

Morris says she can't quite call herself a full-blown Lions fan because of her Seahawks, but because of what Kayode did for her, she will always root for him.

"I'm just so happy that so many people are seeing what a great person he is," Morris said.