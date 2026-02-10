Woman sentenced for animal neglect after 37 dogs, cats removed from Michigan home

A Michigan woman convicted of animal neglect was sentenced to 92 days in jail and two years' probation more than a year after three dozen dogs and cats were removed from her home.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Karmen Alletia Schooly, of Pontiac, is ordered not to care for any animals and is required to surrender any pets she currently owns. She is also ordered to enroll in an animal cruelty prevention and education course and an impulse control program and undergo mental health and substance use evaluations.

Schooly was charged in November 2024 and convicted in December 2025.

"Every person has an obligation to treat animals in their care humanely," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald. "Karmen Schooly fell well short of that standard and this sentence holds her accountable."

Prosecutors say that on Sept. 27, 2024, Oakland County Animal Control officers responded to a welfare check at a home on Argyle Street in Pontiac. Officers discovered several animals "living in conditions that required immediate removal," according to a news release.

Prosecutors say 29 dogs and eight cats were transported to the county animal shelter. One of the cats was euthanized due to its condition. Officers discovered that Schooly, who was the president of Tri-County Dog Rescue, was the homeowner, and she relinquished ownership of the pets, according to the prosecutor's office. Schooly retained ownership of four dogs, but those animals will be up for adoption after her sentencing.

"This sentencing reinforces that animal neglect carries real consequences," said Bob Gatt, manager of the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center. "Our team removed these animals from dangerous conditions and gave them the care and protection they deserved."