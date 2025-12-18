Michigan woman convicted of animal neglect after 37 dogs, cats removed from home

An Oakland County woman was convicted of animal neglect after 37 dogs and cats were removed from her home in September 2024.

Oakland County Animal Control officers removed 29 dogs and eight cats from Karmen Schooly's Pontiac home on Sept. 27, 2024, after responding to a welfare check at her home. Many of the animals were found living in neglectful and abusive conditions, officials said.

Schooly was convicted on Wednesday of failing to provide adequate care to 25 or more animals. Schooly's bond was also revoked, and she remains in the Oakland County Jail.

Schooly, who was the president of Tri-County Dog Rescue, according to prosecutors, relinquished ownership of many of the dogs and cats, which were placed in the care of the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center and later made available for adoption. One of the cats was euthanized because of the severity of its condition, authorities said.

"The jury verdict holds Karmen Schooly accountable and hopefully prevents her from abusing more animals in the future," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Animal abuse is a crime we take seriously. I'm grateful to the Oakland County Animal Control for rescuing these animals from deplorable conditions and bringing us this case."

Schooly is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2026. She faces up to seven years in prison.

The above video first aired on Nov. 14, 2024.