Michigan woman charged with animal cruelty after 37 dogs, cats removed from home

(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after dozens of dogs and cats were rescued from her home in September.

On Sept. 27, Oakland County Animal Control officers removed 29 dogs and seven cats from Karmen Alletia Schooly's Pontiac home. Officials said the animals were found living in neglectful and abusive conditions.

Schooly is facing a felony charge for failure to provide adequate care to 25 or more animals and a misdemeanor charge for operating an unregistered animal shelter.

"Housing dozens of animals that you can't take care of is not a 'rescue,' and neglecting or abusing animals is a crime," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "I applaud Oakland County Animal Control for saving these dogs and cats from deplorable conditions."

The rescued animals are currently in the care of Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center staff but are not available for adoption pending the case outcome.

"We are committed to ensuring that all animals in Oakland County are safe and protected," said Oakland County Shelter Manager Bob Gatt. "The conditions these animals were found in are unacceptable, and we are doing everything we can to support their recovery and secure a safe future for them."