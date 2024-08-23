Woman out $1,000 in scam involving apartment lease near University of Michigan campus

Dee Warner's family speaks out after remains identified, 2024 DNC concludes and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman thought she found a legitimate apartment to rent in Ann Arbor near the University of Michigan's campus, but it ended up being a scam.

The Troy Police Department says the victim reported that she was looking for an apartment near the university and had posted about it on Facebook Marketplace.

She told police she received a response from a man who said he had an apartment available.

The victim signed a sublease and agreed to pay a $1,000 security deposit to obtain the apartment keys.

The man told her to send $500 through Zelle on Aug. 4 and scheduled to meet her at the apartment on Aug. 10 to give her the keys once the payment was received.

On Aug. 10, the man told the victim he couldn't make it to the apartment to meet her because of work obligations, but he would mail her the keys after he received the $500 payment.

Police say the victim sent her the second payment but never received the keys.

No additional information about the incident has been released.