Woman pleads no contest after firefighters find child inside burning Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman accused of not telling firefighters about a 2-year-old child inside her Detroit home after a fire broke out has pleaded no contest.

Chantel Alexander pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. She received a sentence agreement of three years probation, alcohol treatment, no contact with the child and compliance with orders from Family Court and Child Protective Services.

Authorities say in April 2021, Alexander escaped the house fire and informed firefighters on the scene that dogs were in the house, but not the child. Alexander had legal custody of the child at the time.

A firefighter found the child, who was suffering from smoke inhalation but recovered. Alexander was removed as the guardian after the fire.

She is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Feb. 13.