Woman, 25, killed in Frenchtown Township crash

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old woman was killed after crashing into another vehicle head-on Monday morning in Frenchtown Township.

The crash happened at about 8:34 a.m. on Jan. 23 in Frenchtown Township.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Victoria Donnelly-Goins, of Monroe, was driving a red 2008 Honda Civic on Newport Road, east of Telegraph Road, when she lost control, drove over the centerline and struck a 2019 Ford Escape.

Donnelly-Goins was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Escape, Shannon Klotz, 34, of Flat Rock, was evaluated by medical personnel and was released.

Officials say both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, and officials say the roadway was icy.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. or www.1800speakup.org.