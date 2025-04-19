Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman reports injury after mysterious object smashes through windshield while driving in Macomb

By Heath Kalb

/ CBS Detroit

Motorist injured after object breaks through windshield
Motorist injured after object breaks through windshield 00:52

A Michigan UPS driver says she's lucky to be alive after a flying object smashed through her car on her way to work. 

Cheryl Rahbine was driving to work westbound on 23 Mile Road in Macomb on Thursday around 4:45 a.m. when a mysterious object broke through her windshield.

"I saw like his window was partially open, and I saw an object, and it just exploded into my van," Rahbine said.

snapshot-85.jpg
CBS News Detroit

According to Rahbine, she typically encounters few, if any, cars on the road before 5 a.m. But on Thursday, she says a man erratically swerved his car into the center lane of the road, opened his window and threw the object, which covered her in a mysterious liquid and injured her. 

"At that point, I was disoriented and full of glass and a liquid, I didn't know what it was at the time, and blood."

Rahbine was able to pull into a driveway at a gas station and called the police, who quickly responded. 

Now, she's left with several lacerations in her left eye and a damaged car, but still no knowledge of who did this to her.

"We're going to find you and we're going to prosecute you," Rahbine said.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.