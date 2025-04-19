Woman reports injury after mysterious object smashes through windshield while driving in Macomb

A Michigan UPS driver says she's lucky to be alive after a flying object smashed through her car on her way to work.

Cheryl Rahbine was driving to work westbound on 23 Mile Road in Macomb on Thursday around 4:45 a.m. when a mysterious object broke through her windshield.

"I saw like his window was partially open, and I saw an object, and it just exploded into my van," Rahbine said.

CBS News Detroit

According to Rahbine, she typically encounters few, if any, cars on the road before 5 a.m. But on Thursday, she says a man erratically swerved his car into the center lane of the road, opened his window and threw the object, which covered her in a mysterious liquid and injured her.

"At that point, I was disoriented and full of glass and a liquid, I didn't know what it was at the time, and blood."

Rahbine was able to pull into a driveway at a gas station and called the police, who quickly responded.

Now, she's left with several lacerations in her left eye and a damaged car, but still no knowledge of who did this to her.

"We're going to find you and we're going to prosecute you," Rahbine said.