Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Detroit, police say

By Paula Wethington
Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman early Monday. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries after officers were called to the area of Grand River Avenue and Evergreen Road. 

The shooting is believed to have taken place in the 16500 block of Kentfield Street, police said. 

Officers ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

