Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman injured in I-94 crash that left her trapped inside vehicle

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been injured after crashing into a wall on I-94, traveling across all lanes, and then striking a tree.

The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 25 on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, a 37-year-old woman from Fort Gratiot was driving a Honda CRV at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the road, crashing into the left wall.

The driver then re-entered I-94, traveled across all lanes, and ran up the right embankment, striking a tree.

Police say the woman was trapped and needed to be extricated by the fire department.

She was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, the woman's family has been notified. 

First published on December 26, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.