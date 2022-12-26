Woman injured in I-94 crash that left her trapped inside vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been injured after crashing into a wall on I-94, traveling across all lanes, and then striking a tree.
The incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 25 on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit.
According to Michigan State Police, a 37-year-old woman from Fort Gratiot was driving a Honda CRV at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the road, crashing into the left wall.
The driver then re-entered I-94, traveled across all lanes, and ran up the right embankment, striking a tree.
Police say the woman was trapped and needed to be extricated by the fire department.
She was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
According to police, the woman's family has been notified.
