Man arrested after woman escapes from three days of captivity in Metro Detroit, police say

A man was arrested after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive for three days in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, police say.

According to Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Community Center received a call from someone reporting an unknown woman on their porch on Ithaca Avenue. The woman claimed that she had been kidnapped. When troopers arrived at the home, they noticed the woman had two black eyes and bruising over her body.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman told police that her boyfriend kept her in his home on Cloverdale Avenue and took her cellphone to prevent her from calling 911. The man is accused of strangling and hitting the woman with a bottle. She told police that she was able to get away while the man was asleep and went to another home for help.

MSP went to the man's home, but he refused to come out. State police say his father was eventually removed from the home. The man later complied with commands and was taken into custody, according to police.

MSP says the man remains in Oakland County Jail pending review from the prosecutor's office.