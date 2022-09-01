Woman fatally struck by semi tractor trailer while walking down US 23

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is dead after she was struck by a semi tractor trailer while walking along the southbound lanes of US 23 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. near Willis Road in York Township. According to Michigan State Police, the woman was walking in the roadway when she was fatally struck.

The victim was not carrying any identification but she's described as a white female, possibly in her 40s. It's unclear if the driver of the tractor trailer will face charges.

If anyone has information regarding the case, you're urged to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.