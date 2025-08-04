Woman dies, 3 teens escape house fire in Oakland County mobile home community

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

A woman has died as a result of a fire that destroyed her single-wide mobile home Monday morning in Oakland County, Michigan.

Neighbors in the Clarkston Lakes mobile home community tried to rescue the woman, who was in a rear bedroom at the time, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. But they were unsuccessful.

Three teenagers who were in the home at the time – the woman's 13-year-old son and two friends, ages 14 and 15 – were able to escape. Her son was in a rear bedroom when the fire broke out, and the friends were near the front of the home. The teens all "escaped serious injury," the report said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family in this difficult time," Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said.

The call for help was placed at about 7:14 a.m.

When deputies and Brandon Township Fire Department crews arrived at the home on Cedar Loop Road, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. The location is near Sashawbaw Road and Oak Hill Road.

The sheriff's office fire investigation team has been assigned to the scene.

"While we are still in the process of determining cause and origin, any fire is a reminder that we should make sure our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are in working order and we know how to escape from any room in our house should an emergency call for it," Bouchard said.