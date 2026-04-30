Woman crashes car into tree after stabbing in Southfield, police say

One person was taken into custody after a woman crashed her car following a stabbing on Thursday in Southfield, according to police.

At about 9:18 a.m. on April 30, Southfield police responded to the Oxley Apartment. Officers discovered that a car had crashed into a tree, and the driver, a 28-year-old woman from Detroit, was suffering stab wounds in the back and side.

Police say the incident stemmed from an altercation between the victim and the suspect, a 24-year-old woman from Taylor, and both women have children with the same man. Police believe the man, who lives in the Oxley Apartment, was not involved in the incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. Police located the suspect at a home in Detroit and took her into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.