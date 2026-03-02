Metro Detroit woman concerned for relatives in Iran amid conflict

Many people in Michigan have ties to Iran, and they're watching the war closely.

Hasti Raveau, an Iranian American, has family all across the country of Iran.

"When I hear of them in the sense of 'OK, you are alive,' but that doesn't give me any kind of comfort," says Raveau. "They are staying within their homes; they feel safe because the attacks are very precise."

Raveau said her family has been prepared for an attack like this by stocking up on food and medicine. Raveau said the state of the regime has made Iran unbearable to live in.

For years, she said, many Iranians have been asking for basic human rights, rights that she said have been taken. She noted recently that she said many were being killed as they protested against their government.

"The last round, when they went out, they protested; they were clearly asking for a regime change," said Raveau.

"We were able to connect with my cousin, and he said people are so depressed, and they said if you are not going to attack the government, let us come out and bomb us, put us out of our misery."

This is the reason Raveau said she and her family immigrated to America around 25 years ago, a process she said was rigorous and took over a decade to make possible when she was only a kid.

"We literally had to sell my clothes, my toys, just so we could have enough money for a one-way ticket to Germany because there is no American embassy to Iran," she said.

"I wouldn't have to live in constant fear of will I be arrested, killed or raped for not covering up my hair?" said Raveau. "I can't describe to you what that feels like to be in your land, knowing this land has belonged to our ancestors and we deserved to be free in it."

Hasti empathizes with the Americans whose loved ones are currently fighting in the military overseas. While many in Iran are happy about the strike, she says the country will never be the same.