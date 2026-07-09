Woman charged with murder after allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend in Taylor

A woman is charged after authorities say she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend last week in Taylor, Michigan.

Court records show that Heaven Daniels is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Daniels was arraigned on July 6 and denied bond.

On July 2, Taylor police responded to a 911 call about a man lying on the ground in the 11000 block of Elm Street. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the victim's ex-girlfriend, who was Daniels, and the investigation led them to Detroit, where the woman was located in the area of Telegraph and McNichols. Detectives attempted to contact Daniels, but she fled in her car, according to police.

Police found the Daniels's vehicle in the 15000 block of Salem in Detroit. With assistance from Detroit police and the Michigan State Police K-9 Unit, authorities located the woman hiding behind a bush and took her into custody.

Daniels is due back in court on July 13 for a probable cause conference.