Ex-girlfriend in custody after Taylor man found fatally stabbed, police say

Taylor police are investigating after a man was found dead with stab wounds outside of a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 11000 block of Elm Street around 4:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground next to a vehicle. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives identified a former girlfriend of the victim, and an investigation led police to the area of Telegraph and McNichols roads in Detroit, where authorities say they found her vehicle.

When detectives attempted to make contact with the woman, they say she fled in her car.

The woman's vehicle was later found abandoned in a field in the 15000 block of Salem Street.

With help from Detroit police and the Michigan State Police K-9 Unit, authorities tracked down the woman hiding behind a bush and took her into custody without incident.

Taylor police have not identified the victim or the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.