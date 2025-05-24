Woman charged with larceny after seniors in Macomb County report missing jewelry

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with larceny in a building after seniors in Shelby Township, Michigan, reported their jewelry was missing, police say.

Court records show Nicole Putman was arraigned in court on May 16.

Between May 5 and 14, officers documented four separate larceny complaints from senior citizens, who said jewelry — including necklaces, pendants and wedding rings — was missing from their rooms, according to police.

Detectives investigating the complaints received an anonymous tip that an employee working for the seniors "may be involved in stealing the jewelry," officials said.

Police say they used a law enforcement database to check if the missing items had been pawned or sold, and a name that appeared multiple times matched the name given in the tip.

Officers took Putman into custody as she was coming into work. A judge set her bond at $5,000 with a 10% surety required.

Most of the missing items have since been located, police say.

A probable cause conference for Putman is scheduled for Thursday.