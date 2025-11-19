Farmington Hills woman charged in Orchard Lake Road crash that killed road worker

A Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman accused of striking three road workers, killing one, on Orchard Lake Road earlier this year has been charged.

According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, 59-year-old Kimberly Taylor was charged with one count of moving violation causing death in a work zone and two counts of moving violation causing injury in a work zone. Taylor was arraigned and was released on a $5,000 personal bond.

Kimberly Taylor Farmington Hills Police Department

The crash happened at about 11:11 a.m. on July 23 near Misty Pines Drive. Police say 43-year-old Cedric Jones and other road workers were near the median on Orchard Lake Road when Taylor allegedly struck multiple people, killing Jones. Two other workers, 55-year-old George Thomas and 57-year-old Robert Dinkins, were injured.

Taylor was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 19, after turning herself in, according to police.

"I would like to thank the families of the victims for their patience while we investigated the cause of this crash. The investigators worked diligently on this case, striving to determine how this tragic crash happened," said Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott in a statement. "It is my hope that today's arrest and arraignment will provide some comfort to the families, knowing that justice will be determined through the court system."

Note: The video above previously aired on July 24, 2025.