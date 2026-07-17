Woman sought after shooting on I-94 now in custody, Detroit police say

A woman whom authorities sought after shots were fired at a deputy along Interstate 94 on Tuesday has been taken into custody by the Detroit Police Department.

Rajena Linson, 25, was wanted both in the aftermath of the shooting and an outstanding warrant on a charge of aggravated assault with intent to murder, police said. The 2022 assault had left another woman critically injured.

Investigators say Linson was the person that officers were trying to arrest about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday when someone who was also inside the vehicle allegedly opened fire at a Wayne County deputy in an unmarked vehicle while on I-94. The deputy was not injured in the shooting. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Harper Woods.

Eastbound I-94 at Moross Road in Detroit was shut down for hours due to the police investigation.

Ashton James Ruffin, 20, of Detroit, was arrested earlier and faces several charges including assault with intent to murder as a result of the shooting.

"Thank you to everyone who submitted tips and the hardworking officers who were able to detain her," the police department said about Linson's arrest.