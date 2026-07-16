Police searching for suspect connected to shooting at Wayne County deputy on I-94

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are searching for 25-year-old Rajena Linson, who has been wanted since 2022 in connection with an alleged attack that left a woman critically injured.

Rajena Linson Detroit Police Department

Police say Linson is accused of luring the victim to a bar before allegedly assaulting her, striking her with a vehicle, and leaving her outside in freezing temperatures. The victim survived the incident.

Investigators also say Linson was the person officers were attempting to arrest Tuesday when a suspect inside her vehicle allegedly opened fire at police during a pursuit on Interstate 94.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach Linson if they see her. Anyone with information about her location is urged to contact Detroit police immediately.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and are working to locate Linson.