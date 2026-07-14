Eastbound I-94 closed at Moross Road for police investigation

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 94 at Moross Road in Metro Detroit were shut down for a police investigation on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the freeway closure about 11 a.m., noting that all eastbound lanes were blocked at Cadieux Road/Exit 223 in Wayne County. A few minutes later, MDOT updated that notice to a closure starting at Moross Road/Exit 224A. The freeway's eastbound lanes remained closed at 12:30 p.m.

CBS Detroit

In the meantime, the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety is asking some of its residents to stay inside.

"Please avoid the area of Peerless and Damman due to a developing law enforcement situation. If you live in the area, please remain in your homes. We will update when possible," Harper Woods police said.

Michigan State Police, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Detroit police are also on scene.

Details of what caused the freeway closure were not immediately available.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.

This is a developing story. CBS Detroit will provide updates as they are available.