Woman arrested in fatal shooting of man in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Detroit Monday morning, police said. 

At about 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, Detroit police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 19900 block of Greenfield.

When they arrived, they discovered a man who had been fatally shot. 

A woman, who police say is in her 50s, has been arrested. 

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 10:37 AM

