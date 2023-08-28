Woman arrested in fatal shooting of man in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Detroit Monday morning, police said.
At about 7:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, Detroit police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 19900 block of Greenfield.
When they arrived, they discovered a man who had been fatally shot.
A woman, who police say is in her 50s, has been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
