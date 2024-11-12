Woman accused of jumping over counter, assaulting Michigan water park hotel clerk after being denied room

Strike averted at Michigan Medicine, Hinch named finalist for AL manager award and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 32-year-old Monroe woman is accused of assaulting a water park hotel clerk on Saturday after she was denied a room, police say.

Dundee police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the Splash Universe Hotel after the woman was allegedly unable to book a room using the hotel's website or in person.

Police say the woman became argumentative with a 20-year-old clerk after her credit card was declined and was warned by the clerk that she would call the police.

When the clerk attempted to call 911, the woman jumped over the counter and began assaulting the clerk, which police say caused the 911 call to be disconnected.

The woman eventually left the hotel with a group of nine children, and the clerk was able to call back 911. Police were able to identify her through her credit card and ID that she had on file with the hotel and surveillance footage, which police said confirmed the attack.

Police are asking the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office to consider sharing the woman.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to reach out to Dundee Police Sgt. Dale Greenleaf.