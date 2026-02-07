41-year-old woman fatally hit by vehicle in Monroe Township

A 41-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Monroe Township on Friday evening, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash on South Telegraph Road near East Dunbar Road around 6:32 p.m. They found the Newport, Michigan, woman, who died at the scene despite attempted life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the state agency said.

Officials were called to the same area before the crash for a report about two people walking in and out of the roadway. According to the state agency, the pedestrians were in a gas station while troopers were investigating the call.

"Telegraph Road is a main roadway, busy with traffic," the Michigan State Police said in a social media post. "At the time of the incident, it was dark without streetlights in the vicinity."

The driver of the vehicle is "not suspected of being intoxicated," according to state officials.