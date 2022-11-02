Watch CBS News
Wolverines on bubble of College Football Playoff

By Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan Wolverines are sitting on the bubble of the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines were ranked fifth in the first ranking of the season released Tuesday night, behind Tennessee (1), Ohio State (2), Georgia (3), and Clemson (4).

This weeks rankings will change after this upcoming weekend, when Tennessee and Georgia play in a battle of the top three. If Michigan wins out, including beating Ohio State and winning the Big 10 Championship, the Wolverines could see themselves in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.

Michigan travels to New Jersey to face off against Rutgers on Saturday for a  7:30 p.m. kickoff.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 9:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

